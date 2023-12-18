Procyon Advisors LLC Has $517,000 Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 86.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth $273,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 7.3% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 29,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at about $54,927,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEDP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 61,655 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $15,060,466.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,914,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,844,103.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 61,655 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $15,060,466.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,914,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,844,103.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 24,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.26, for a total value of $6,568,897.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,589,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,508,917.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,687 shares of company stock valued at $123,053,035 in the last ninety days. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $299.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.88 and a 200-day moving average of $253.57. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $305.45.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.79 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

