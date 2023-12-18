Procyon Advisors LLC Has $528,000 Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Morningstar by 90.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 60.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 9,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MORN opened at $279.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.84. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.28 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 14.09%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MORN shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $3,223,852.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,504,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,012,296.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $3,223,852.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,504,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,012,296.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin Diamonte sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $107,564.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,710.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,894 shares of company stock valued at $30,441,746. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

