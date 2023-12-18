Procyon Advisors LLC Has $570,000 Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,212 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,945,000 after purchasing an additional 140,076,592 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 37,900,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,912,000 after buying an additional 484,147 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,710,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,288,000 after buying an additional 545,354 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,483,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,614 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,046.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,435,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,742 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $33.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $35.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.18.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

