Procyon Advisors LLC Has $611,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 250.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $34.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average is $38.21. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $48.23.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Further Reading

