Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 86.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ANSYS by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 854.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 127.7% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ANSS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,649 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $295.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $351.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.