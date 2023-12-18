Procyon Advisors LLC Invests $399,000 in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 778 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in MSCI by 14.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 4.6% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $23,528,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $531.58 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $450.00 and a 52 week high of $572.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $510.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $511.20.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $554.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.