Procyon Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sanofi by 31.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 105,046 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNY opened at $47.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

