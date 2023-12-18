Procyon Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 4,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 614,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,629,000 after buying an additional 250,022 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $91.12 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $91.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day moving average of $79.24.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

