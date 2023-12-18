Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 2,757 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,735,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,004,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,887,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,087,000 after buying an additional 2,873,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $51,463,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 2.0 %

CAG stock opened at $29.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

