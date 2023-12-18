Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 3,195 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 103.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $46.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $65.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

