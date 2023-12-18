Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,174 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 87.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,072,062. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $2,287,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,076,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.88.

NYSE:JBL opened at $132.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.88. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.74 and a fifty-two week high of $141.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

