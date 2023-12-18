Procyon Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 142.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 331,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,422,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 33,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $106.17 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.48.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.