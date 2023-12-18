Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 1,092 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,246 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 262,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.06%.

HBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 595,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

