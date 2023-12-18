Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 152 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 626,679.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,354,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,461,951,000 after buying an additional 864,216,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,754,000 after purchasing an additional 146,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,421,000 after buying an additional 1,435,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH opened at $125.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.99 and a fifty-two week high of $131.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.25 and a 200 day moving average of $117.32.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 84.68%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

