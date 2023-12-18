Procyon Advisors LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS)

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. Procyon Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares by 8,367.1% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $636,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HIBS opened at $28.58 on Monday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $84.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.77.

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (HIBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a beta-weighted index of 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. HIBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

