Procyon Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 15.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $42,994.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $42,994.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,809 shares of company stock worth $9,919,708. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Service Co. International stock opened at $68.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $74.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

