Professional Advisory Services Inc. Buys 2,526 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,558 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.0% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 237,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,177,000 after buying an additional 36,203 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,514 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,277,000 after buying an additional 39,835 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,894,093. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.88.

View Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $149.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $150.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.