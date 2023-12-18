ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 644,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

ProFrac Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACDC opened at $8.18 on Monday. ProFrac has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.65.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). ProFrac had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ProFrac will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ACDC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered ProFrac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ProFrac from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ProFrac from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Insider Transactions at ProFrac

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 630,496 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $6,071,676.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,870,545 shares in the company, valued at $701,743,348.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 630,496 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $6,071,676.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,870,545 shares in the company, valued at $701,743,348.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Farris Wilks acquired 3,409 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $31,499.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 981,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,167.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,237,383 shares of company stock worth $11,588,791 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the second quarter worth approximately $33,167,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the first quarter worth approximately $22,194,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the first quarter worth approximately $9,858,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the first quarter worth approximately $9,100,000. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the first quarter worth approximately $8,954,000.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

