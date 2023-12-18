Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $518.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $474.81 and a 200-day moving average of $509.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.