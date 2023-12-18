Quent Capital LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 32,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 11,822 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.14.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $354.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.34. The company has a market cap of $352.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $354.38.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

