Quent Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Quent Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,746 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Morgan Stanley downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.14.

NYSE:EOG opened at $120.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.04%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

