Quent Capital LLC Sells 467 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $48.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.97. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.22%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

