Quilter (LON:QLT) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a GBX 100 ($1.26) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.19) target price on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 92.67 ($1.16).

Get Quilter alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on QLT

Quilter Price Performance

Quilter Company Profile

Shares of Quilter stock opened at GBX 103.40 ($1.30) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.87. The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3,446.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 89.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 84.93. Quilter has a 52 week low of GBX 71.20 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 105.45 ($1.32).

(Get Free Report)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.