Quilter (LON:QLT) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a GBX 100 ($1.26) price target on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.19) target price on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 92.67 ($1.16).
Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.
