Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RDN. StockNews.com began coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.17 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 50.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Radian Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

