Range Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,189 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,189 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 80,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 19.5% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 5,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VRSK opened at $235.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.12, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.08. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.74 and a 52-week high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $663.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.57.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

