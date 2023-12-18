Range Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,492 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,492 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $89.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $93.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.