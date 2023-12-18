Range Financial Group LLC Has $250,000 Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Range Financial Group LLC cut its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,853,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $172.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.46. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.46 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nucor

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.