Range Financial Group LLC Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,402,583,000 after purchasing an additional 252,827,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $3,752,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 42.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,080,000 after buying an additional 7,235,990 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PG opened at $143.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $339.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

