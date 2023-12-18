Raymond James Begins Coverage on Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA)

Stock analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 81.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 8.7 %

VERA stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.58. Vera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $20.61. The company has a market cap of $710.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,796,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,979,000 after buying an additional 1,647,613 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,472,000 after buying an additional 2,625,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,831,000 after buying an additional 759,864 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,122,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after buying an additional 33,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after buying an additional 711,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

