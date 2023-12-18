ReddCoin (RDD) 1-Day Volume Tops $163.93

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 18th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $163.93 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

