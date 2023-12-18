Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RF. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.30.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Regions Financial by 929.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 966,768 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

