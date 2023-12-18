Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

RPHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair cut Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.14.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPHM opened at $1.42 on Friday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $11.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPHM. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,480,000. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 796.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,083,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 962,453 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,345,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 937,540 shares during the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,698,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,678,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,422,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.