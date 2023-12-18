Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RPHM. Bank of America cut Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair cut Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reneo Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.14.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPHM opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01. The company has a market cap of $47.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.58. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPHM. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

