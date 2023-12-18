Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00.

RPHM has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair started coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.55 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RPHM opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $47.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.58. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 125.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 555,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 309,529 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 230.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,345,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 937,540 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 796.3% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,083,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 962,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.