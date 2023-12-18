Reviewing GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC) and Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC)

GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) and Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of GD Culture Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of Code Chain New Continent shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of GD Culture Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Code Chain New Continent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GD Culture Group and Code Chain New Continent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GD Culture Group N/A 209.38% 194.51% Code Chain New Continent N/A -16.61% -10.20%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GD Culture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Code Chain New Continent 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GD Culture Group and Code Chain New Continent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GD Culture Group and Code Chain New Continent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GD Culture Group $303,304.00 44.26 -$30.82 million N/A N/A Code Chain New Continent $25.03 million 0.22 -$26.97 million N/A N/A

Code Chain New Continent has higher revenue and earnings than GD Culture Group.

Volatility & Risk

GD Culture Group has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Code Chain New Continent has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About GD Culture Group

GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses. It also publishes books in corporate history, finance, and economics, as well as plans and organizes online and offline activities, such as new book launches and book sharing sessions to promote new books and build influence and reputation for the corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Code Chain New Continent Limited and changed its name to GD Culture Group Limited in January 2023. GD Culture Group Limited is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Code Chain New Continent

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on research, development, and application of Internet of Things (IoT) and electronic token digital door signs. It creates digital door signs which is the digitalization of a physical store by means of animation and other technical services; and offers electronic tokens, that are used for purchasing virtual real estate properties. The company also offers Wuge Manor, a game that combines Internet of Things and e-commerce based on code chain platform that provides players with access to vendors and business owners in approximately 100 cities in China. Code Chain New Continent Limited is based in Chengdu, China.

