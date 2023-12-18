Reviewing Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) & Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL)

Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Free Report) and Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medigus and Vivos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medigus $91.86 million 0.04 -$9.81 million N/A N/A Vivos $40,000.00 524.89 -$2.47 million N/A N/A

Vivos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Medigus.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medigus 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Medigus and Vivos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Medigus shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Medigus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Vivos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Medigus and Vivos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medigus N/A N/A N/A Vivos N/A N/A -63.15%

Volatility and Risk

Medigus has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Medigus

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities. In addition, it provides digital advertising platform; and operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace, as well as an online event management and ticketing platform. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets miniaturized imaging equipment, and visualization solutions; electric vehicles; and wireless vehicle battery charging technologies. Medigus Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Vivos

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors in the United States and internationally. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

