Reviewing Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sezzle and Exela Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Sezzle alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sezzle 0 0 0 0 N/A Exela Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sezzle 3.22% 33.78% 2.90% Exela Technologies -33.01% N/A -44.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sezzle and Exela Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sezzle and Exela Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sezzle $125.57 million 0.66 -$38.09 million $0.74 19.57 Exela Technologies $1.08 billion 0.02 -$415.58 million N/A N/A

Sezzle has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exela Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Exela Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Exela Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sezzle beats Exela Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc. operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks. Sezzle Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Exela Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.