Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.64.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $17.88 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 2.03.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,466,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,615,000 after purchasing an additional 390,670 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,616,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,707,000 after acquiring an additional 845,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,235,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,873,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,961,000 after acquiring an additional 48,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,310,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,493,000 after acquiring an additional 122,581 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

