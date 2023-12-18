Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

NYSE:RY opened at $98.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $137.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $104.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,836,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,175,000 after purchasing an additional 285,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

