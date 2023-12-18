Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 636,009 shares of company stock valued at $76,313,890. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. TheStreet raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $122.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $123.72.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

