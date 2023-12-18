RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Receives $31.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of RxSight from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

RxSight Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RXST opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.07. RxSight has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.40.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 71.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RxSight will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RxSight

In other RxSight news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 100,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $2,713,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 894,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,262,711.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Keith Warner sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $192,869.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $2,713,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 894,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,262,711.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,710,499 over the last 90 days. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RxSight

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in RxSight by 39.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in RxSight by 1.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in RxSight by 7.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RxSight by 31.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in RxSight by 7.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

See Also

