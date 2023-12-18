Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Insider Purchases A$50,000.00 in Stock

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD – Get Free Report) insider David Bottomley purchased 50,000 shares of Ryder Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($32,894.74).

David Bottomley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ryder Capital alerts:

On Monday, September 18th, David Bottomley sold 210,000 shares of Ryder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.06 ($0.70), for a total value of A$223,230.00 ($146,861.84).

Ryder Capital Price Performance

About Ryder Capital

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.