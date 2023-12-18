Sabal Trust CO Has $37.77 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sabal Trust CO reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,653 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.5% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $37,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,217 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.87 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $202.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

