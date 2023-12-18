Sabal Trust CO Invests $212,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank lifted its position in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $67.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $71.57. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

