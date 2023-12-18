Sabal Trust CO Purchases 4,363 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sabal Trust CO grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.9% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $29,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $26.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

