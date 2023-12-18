Sabal Trust CO Raises Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,147,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSCO. DA Davidson raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.08.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $217.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.39.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

