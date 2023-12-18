Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $475.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAIA. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna raised Saia from a neutral rating to a positive rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $412.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $416.11.

Saia Trading Up 2.1 %

Saia stock opened at $414.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $397.79 and a 200-day moving average of $387.41. Saia has a 52 week low of $204.02 and a 52 week high of $443.85.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.98 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saia will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Saia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Saia by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Saia by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

