Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Major Shareholder Sells $9,599,240.75 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $9,599,240.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

IOT opened at $33.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of -80.93 and a beta of 1.50. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $36.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 13.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Samsara by 67.4% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Samsara by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Samsara by 1.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 65,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

