SAP (NYSE:SAP) & Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Financial Comparison

SAP (NYSE:SAP) and Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SAP and Trend Micro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAP 18.45% 8.22% 4.97% Trend Micro 5.90% 6.38% 2.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SAP and Trend Micro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAP 0 4 6 0 2.60 Trend Micro 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

SAP presently has a consensus price target of $151.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.63%. Given SAP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SAP is more favorable than Trend Micro.

SAP pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Trend Micro pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. SAP pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Trend Micro pays out 123.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SAP has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

SAP has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trend Micro has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of SAP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Trend Micro shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of SAP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SAP and Trend Micro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAP $32.53 billion 5.57 $2.41 billion $5.20 29.52 Trend Micro $1.71 billion 4.51 $229.79 million $0.76 72.18

SAP has higher revenue and earnings than Trend Micro. SAP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trend Micro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SAP beats Trend Micro on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management. The company also provides SAP customer experience solutions; SAP Business Technology platform that enables customers and partners to build, integrate, and extend applications in a cloud-native way; and SAP Business Network that enables companies to collaborate with trading partners for supply chain visibility. In addition, it offers SAP Signavio help customers to scan their operations to understand and improve their business process landscape; Experience Management solutions; SAP's industry cloud solutions that provides modular solutions addressing industry-specific functions; and sustainability-related solutions. The company has a partnership Google Cloud to build the future of open data and AI for enterprises. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products. In addition, the company offers cloud migration, cloud-native app development, cloud operational, data center security, and SaaS application solutions. Further, it provides ICS/OT, connected car, and 5G security solutions, as well as offers ransomware, end-of-support systems, compliance, detection, and response solutions. It serves oil and gas, healthcare, manufacturing, and electric utility industries. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

