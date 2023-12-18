SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

SB Financial Group stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in SB Financial Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SB Financial Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SB Financial Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SB Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SB Financial Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.